Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 7-March 9
With mostly sunny skies in the forecast, it’s the perfect weekend to explore Augusta’s exciting events. Enjoy free art exhibits, an oyster roast with Cody Webb, or a symphony performance. Whether you’re a foodie, music lover, sports fan, or art enthusiast, there are plenty of things to do in Augusta this weekend.
FREE Sundays at the Morris
- What: FREE Sundays at the Morris
- When: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m.
- Where: Morris Museum of Art, 1 10th St., Augusta
- Cost: Free
Enjoy FREE Sundays at The Morris Museum of Art, courtesy of Bank of America. Located in historic downtown Augusta on the Savannah River, the Morris is the oldest museum dedicated to the art and artists of the American South. Explore the permanent collection from the 18th century to today with special exhibitions such as ”Capturing the Immediate: Impressionism in the South” and ”Billy Morris: A 90th Birthday Celebration.” The Morris Museum is a cultural gem with engaging programs for all ages.
1st Annual Tank N Taps Oyster Roast
- What: 1st Annual Tank N Taps Oyster Roast with Cody Webb
- When: Saturday, March 8, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. (Cody plays at 3 p.m.)
- Where: Tank N Taps Sports Bar & Grill, 215 10th St., Augusta
- Cost: General Admission $50
The 1st Annual Tank N Taps Oyster Roast promises a fantastic time with fresh oysters, cold drinks, and live country music from Cody Webb. This event is perfect if you’re a seafood lover or looking for a fun, social atmosphere. Whether you prefer fresh, steamed, or Rockefeller-style oysters, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy. Gather your family and friends for an afternoon of great food, drinks, and music in a lively setting.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, 408, Heartbent, and Trivia Night Rivals
- What: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- When: Friday, March 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Where: Grantski Records, 1151 Broad St., Augusta
- Cost: $25
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is bringing its signature sound to Augusta at Grantski Records. Known for its 2006 hit album ”Don’t You Fake It,” the band will be joined by 408, Heartbent, and Trivia Night Rivals for an unforgettable night of music. With a mix of post-hardcore energy and emotional lyrics, this is a must-see show whether you’re a longtime fan or new listener.
Other Events
Augusta has a packed weekend of events for all interests. Whether you’re into science, music, or sports, there’s something to enjoy.
- Aiken-Augusta Gem Mineral and Fossil Show: Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St., Augusta
- Augusta Symphony: Sounds of the Classics: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta
- Lander vs. Augusta University DII Baseball Games: Friday, March 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Jaguar Field, 3109 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta (Forest Hills Campus of Augusta University)