Meta and DC BLOX To Build Data Centers in Aiken County, Promising Tax Windfall

Two major tech companies are setting up shop in Aiken County, South Carolina. Meta’s data center will generate tax revenue equivalent to that of 1,726 homes of the same value, potentially reshaping the local area with increased funding for government initiatives.

While DC BLOX begins with just one employee, Meta plans to hire 100 workers. The shared DC BLOX location could kickstart a tech revolution by attracting businesses looking for data storage.

DC BLOX’s smaller facility will still make waves, generating taxes equal to 63 homes valued at $350,000. This extra money will help fund essential county services and projects.

Both locations are exploring small nuclear reactors as an alternative energy source to help mitigate environmental impacts.

After Tropical Storm Helene struck, Meta donated $25,000 to United Way of Aiken County. This kind of community support is typical of tech companies in areas where they build.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.