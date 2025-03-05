Columbia County Libraries To Host Student Art Show

Columbia County’s libraries will turn into art galleries showing off student work from local schools, including Euchee Creek, North Columbia, North Harlem Elementary, Harlem Middle, and Harlem High, during the month of March.

The shows include work from students of every age — from kindergarten finger paintings to high school seniors’ advanced projects. The artwork can be viewed at the Grovetown, Harlem and Columbia County libraries

There will be an opening reception at each participating library on March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.