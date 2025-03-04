Historic Old Edgefield Pottery Studio Plans Move to Johnston in 2025

Master potter Justin Guy will move his Old Edgefield Pottery studio to Johnston, South Carolina. After working from his Trenton workshop for years, he plans to open the doors in late April.

The studio keeps alive a rich tradition started by Dr. Abner Landrum who first used local clay for stoneware 200 years ago. The craft became famous through artists like David Drake, whose bold poems written on large vessels went against laws that stopped enslaved people from reading or writing.

Clay is still at the core of this age-old craft. Guy mixes three different types: pure white from Aiken County, red from Edgefield and Greenwood counties, and blue-gray clay found in the Savannah River.

The huge 24-foot groundhog kiln, built in 2011 just outside town, remains a symbol of tradition. Its deep chamber holds 300 pieces and helps teach historical firing methods.

Johnston’s new location will include a working studio, gallery space, and classroom area. Located next door, the Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is planning a March 9 opening at 3 p.m. for citizens to see the new facility.

Guy earned the state’s Folk Heritage Award in 2022, trained under Stephen Ferrell, and still embraces the Old Edgefield style.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.