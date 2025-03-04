Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Aiken County Board Approves $285M School Bond for Construction Projects

Author Rebecca Allen

The Aiken County Board of Education recently approved $285 million in bonds to fund major school renovations.

The money will support essential updates at four schools — South Aiken High, Midland Valley High, Silver Bluff High, and North Augusta Middle. The plan includes building a new elementary school in Midland Valley.

The funding comes from a penny sales tax that residents strongly backed with 70% approval last November. The board can use these bonds either all at once or in phases.

Additionally, the board approved $1.7 million to install synthetic turf at three high schools, including Ridge Spring-Monetta. This money comes from a previous 2014 tax measure.

