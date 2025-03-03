This Day in Rock History: March 3

No matter what you’re rocking out to today, March 3 of yesteryear likely shaped the direction of your favorite songs and the artists you love. From big hits and top-selling albums to award-winning singles and interesting twists, many things have happened in rock music on March 3.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits and milestones occurred on March 3, inspiring a new generation of rock:

1972: Elton John released “Rocket Man,” which originally had a longer title. The song is considered one of Elton John’s most iconic, next to “Candle in the Wind.”

1981: U2 kicked off its first major U.S. tour, which included 60 dates at clubs nationwide.

Cultural Milestones

March 3 was the day these cultural milestones made their impact on rock music:

2012: Rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 64. A toxicology report showed he had a blood alcohol content nearly four times California’s legal limit.

2017: Nickelback's studio album All the Right Reasons was certified diamond in the U.S. for achieving 10 million units sold. This is a rare accomplishment for a Canadian band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may recall a few of these notable recordings and performances in rock history from March 3:

1978: Van Halen embarked on its world tour and opened for Journey at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The tour included 174 shows and took just over 10 months.

1986: Metallica released Master of Puppets, its third studio album. This was the band's first gold record and the first of its genre to be preserved in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Your favorite songs might not sound the same if the rock music industry hadn’t faced these changes and challenges:

1967: Although he was an unknown name at the time, Rod Stewart performed as a vocalist with the Jeff Beck Group during their first tour in London. The tour didn’t go well, and the band was asked to stop performing.

1980: The famous Sotheby's auction house held its first auction dedicated to rock memorabilia. A big draw to the event was a set of four dollar bills signed by the Beatles — they sold for $528.

Throughout rock music history, March 3 has helped the industry get where it is today. These are just a few interesting facts from this day in rock history that will get you thinking about your favorite music genre on a deeper level.