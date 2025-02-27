Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Dog Found Dead in Their New Mexico Home

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Hackman, known for his remarkable career in Hollywood spanning decades, will be remembered for his iconic performances. Some of his most memorable roles were as Jimmy Doyle in the action thriller The French Connection (1971), for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor, Sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven (1992), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and as Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980)

The news of his death and wife, Betsy Arakawa, surprised the entertainment world, leaving fans, fellow actors, and friends in mourning.

Gene Hackman’s Cause of Death

CNN reported that Hackman, Arakawa, and their dog were discovered when deputies responded to a welfare check request at their home. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila, foul play is not suspected.

Remembering Hackman and Arakawa

Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after starring in the film Welcome to Mooseport. During a 2008 interview, Hackman confirmed his retirement by saying, “I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer.” He added, “I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer,” per the New York Post.

Hackman focused on writing even before he retired. From 1999 to 2008, he released three historical fiction novels with Daniel Lenihan, an undersea archaeologist: Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None, Escape from Andersonville. His first solo novel, a story of love and revenge titled Payback at Morning Peak, was released in 2011. He followed it up with Pursuit, a police thriller, in 2013.

Hackman married Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist and businesswoman, in 1991. The pair led a private life since then, and their last public appearance was 21 years ago during the Golden Globe Awards in California in 2003. Hackman received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to Newsweek.

Hackman is survived by his three children — Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne Hackman — from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese.