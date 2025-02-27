Elton John Announces Two Big 2025 Shows: London Palladium and San Diego Benefit Concert

Music legend Elton John is returning to the stage with performances at London’s iconic Palladium and San Diego’s Petco Park in spring 2025. These shows will be his first since completing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023.

The London show will kick off on March 26, where Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will join Elton John to showcase their new album, Who Believes in Angels? which is set to drop on 4th April. Tickets will be available starting February 26, 2025.

The San Diego show on May 9 adds to his long legacy of philanthropy. His previous efforts left a lasting impact, transforming lives around the world. For instance, live Aid alone raised $127 million to combat hunger in Africa. He has also performed at landmark events like the Concert for Bangladesh, and a heartfelt tribute to Freddie Mercury that helped raise AIDS awareness.

“Philanthropy really saved my life. I was in a very selfish place and deep into addiction. It was committing to the fight against AIDS and setting up the foundation that got me out of that.” Elton said during an interview with Chronicle of Philanthropy.

This years show is part of the Concert for Cures series, events that have raised $8.5 million since 2022 to fight cancer. It will support Curebound’s efforts to fund critical cancer research across Southern California. A portion of every ticket purchase qualifies as a tax-deductible donation, directly supporting cancer research programs for both adults and children.

San Diego fans can get early access through a March 4 presale. General ticket sales start March 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific.