Braves To Open 4,600-Square-Foot Food Hall at Truist Park in April

Truist Park in Atlanta

A huge new food spot called Outfield Market is coming to Truist Park on April 4, 2025. This big space will completely change how fans get their game-day grub.

“The addition of this new food hall is yet another way for us to partner with fan-favorite local restaurants while also introducing our guests to up-and-coming concepts and chefs that highlight the unique flavors of Braves Country,” Braves Senior Vice President of Operations Hannah Basinger said in a news release.

Visitors can watch games on a massive 470-square-foot LED screen in the common area. Delaware North will still be the stadium’s catering partner, but they’re also teaming up with local restaurants to offer something new. They’ll be announcing the full list of restaurants and their best dishes soon.

The new Closer’s Bar is being built next to the Coors Light Chop House. Right past the Chop House Gate, fans can enjoy drinks surrounded by cool baseball-themed artwork celebrating Atlanta’s teams.

Outfield Market will be located right across from The Pen — a premium seating area expected to open this year — this spot is meant to be where the action happens.

Food and drinks are big money-makers for the team. The Atlanta Braves pulled in $339 million last year, with a good chunk coming from fans buying food and drinks.

The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will also see some changes with an expansion to accomodate twice as many families in the former play area.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.