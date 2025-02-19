Caribou Coffee Plans First South Carolina Location in North Augusta

North Augusta is getting a new Caribou Coffee at 1029 Edgefield Rd. The 788-square-foot shop is the chain’s first step into South Carolina, taking over an old Checkers location near I-20’s Exit 5.

DLP Construction from Alpharetta will handle turning it into a drive-thru-only coffee spot. Located next to a Food Lion plaza, this new shop adds to the area’s coffee scene, with Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and Trellis Coffee Bar all within a mile of each other.

Andy and Drew Pye are leading this project — their second one after turning another Checkers into a Caribou Coffee on Augusta’s Walton Way last fall.

Caribou Coffee began in 1992 and now has 750 locations worldwide.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.