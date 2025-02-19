Augusta Half Marathon Will Block Roads Near University Campus Feb 22

Streets around Augusta University’s Summerville campus will close for the Augusta Half Marathon on Feb. 22, 2025. The closures last from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the half marathon kicking off at 7:15 a.m. The 10K and 5K races begin at 7:45 a.m.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will handle traffic control. They’ll reopen each intersection once the last runner goes through. Most runners should finish by 10 a.m., allowing traffic to get back to normal.

Major road closures include Arsenal Road, Helen Street, and Broad Street. Workers will block off the turn circle at Walton Way and Fleming Avenue from 4 a.m. until noon. The race route goes through McDowell Street, Laney Walker Boulevard, and runs along Central Avenue.

Post and Courier reporter Bianca Moorman will cover the event’s community impact and safety measures.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.