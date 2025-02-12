Augusta University Kicks Off ‘Get Georgia Reading’ Program as Local Students Fall Behind

The Dr. Paulette P. Harris Literacy Center at Augusta University launched its Get Georgia Reading: Augusta program on Jan. 30, 2025. Over 80 community members from the Central Savannah River Area gathered for the kickoff event.

The program tackles this problem through four key areas: exposing kids to rich language experiences, ensuring access to books, building effective learning environments, and providing solid teacher training.

“Almost 80 percent of students in our area are not ready for fourth-grade reading, yet they’re being sent to the fourth grade,” Brittany Pinkerton, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology in COEHD, said in a news release.

According to Dr. Betsy VanDeusen, third grade is a crucial milestone. Students who struggle with reading by this point often face challenges throughout their academic journey.

Local business leaders, healthcare workers, and families are joining forces to address this reading crisis. It’s the first major effort to improve reading skills since COVID-19 disrupted previous initiatives.

“When everyone tells you you’re a below-level performer, you accept it,” Dr. Malinda Cobb, Richmond County’s interim superintendent said in the release. “So, this work is not just about reading. It’s about our entire community and how we move forward together.”

Augusta joins other Georgia cities in this effort to prioritize reading.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.