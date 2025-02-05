FireAid Raises More Than $100M for LA Wildfire Relief

The FireAid benefit concert, which took place on Jan. 30, has raised over $100 million for short-term and long-term Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

Per Live Nation, “The estimated amount raised includes ticket sales for both venues, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and donations from the public including generous private gifts from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and U2. Operating costs were offset by the LA Clippers. Steve and Connie Ballmer also matched every pledge made during the broadcast and VOD viewing of FireAid while Live Nation served as the production partner.”

Live Nation notes that FireAid had over 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms. The benefit concert featured a wide range of over 30 artists who performed at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and is available in its entirety in the video below.

For those still interested in donating, go to FireAidLA.org. The website notes, “Stream FireAid on VOD and Steve and Connie Ballmer will match every donation dollar for dollar until February 7th.”

As previously reported, artist who performed at the Kia Forum included the surviving members of Nirvana, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes.



Meanwhile, the lineup at the Intuit Dome included Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae.

