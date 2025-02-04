Georgia City Named Best for a Couple’s Getaway

Getty Images / Dejan_Dundjerski

Georgia has some romantic spots, and now, one is being recognized as one of the best for couples in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about takin a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into this special spot that’s perfect for couples.

Georgia’s Best Spot for a Couple’s Getaway

The travel experts at Vogue magazine have put together a roster of romantic getaways in the U.S. that are “perfect for any couple’s trip.” In the feature, they note that, “across the country, there are several locales that, despite their difference, exude an amorous aura: Perhaps it’s their stunning scenery, perfect for soaking in through a hike, picnic, or outdoor adventure.” Their top spot is actually Telluride, Colorado, with the outlet saying that there’s “something perennially romantic about mountain towns in the winter when their quaint streets, open fields, and jagged peaks are blanketed with the whitest of snow.” That’s true, especially if you’re a cold weather fan.

For Georgia, they highlight Savannah as a romantic option for a couple’s getaway. In the feature, they note that while the South has a lot of great, scenic towns, Savannah, “continues to captivate couples with its Southern gothic ambiance: in addition to being beautiful, it’s also considered one of the most haunted cities in America.” So, they love the ghostly aspect of the spot. That’s great, but even if you don’t like ghosts, there’s much to love about the city.

Over at Good Housekeeping, they also have some ideas of a romantic getaway, but those aren’t in Georgia. Their favorite spot is Sausalito, California, so if you’re looking for a trip far from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. “Just a short ferry ride from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Francisco, Sausalito is a charming coastal town filled with unique shops, farm-to-table restaurants and breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge,” they added. No. 2 on the tally is Morristown, Arizona, where “you and your love can soak in mineral-rich hot springs, unwind with wellness classes and even try archery or axe throwing for a bit of adventure.” Sadly, no local spots made the cut from Good Housekeeping.

