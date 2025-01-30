Dave Matthews Drops Out of FireAid and MusiCares Grateful Dead Tribute

Dave Matthews has dropped out of two major events: The Los Angeles wildfires benefit concert FireAid and the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead.

A brief statement was shared via social media saying, “Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week.”



No additional details were offered pertaining to Matthews or his family.

As previously reported, Matthews was slated to perform with John Mayer at the Kia Forum for FireAid. Other artists performing at the Kia Forum for FireAid include Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes. The show at the Kia Forum will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.



Meanwhile, another slate of artists are performing at FireAid but will be performing at the Intuit Dome. They include Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae. The show at Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET.



There will be multiple ways to stream FireAid live around the world. The following platforms and services will be streaming the concert: Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

