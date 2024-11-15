Festive Georgia Holiday Events and Fun Facts

Christmas is around the corner, and plenty of families and businesses are getting up their annual Christmas trees. Not only that, but plenty of places in Georgia are celebrating the season with holiday lights displays. The tradition of the annual Christmas tree dates way back, and it’s still one of the most beloved and popular traditions today. So, get ready for some holiday fun, because tree lightings and general lights events are happening on a regular basis right now.

Georgia Christmas and Holiday Fun

In Georgia, Stone Mountain Christmas is an absolute favorite. You’ll experience a very festive Christmas at Stone Mountain Park when the famed spot is adorned with millions of lights. They also have a massive Christmas light show with holiday songs, videos, special effects, a fireworks finale and more. The special Stone Mountain Christmas events run now through January 5, 2025.

If you’re never check out Illuminights at Zoo Atlanta, now is your chance. The event, dubbed “IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival, dates place at Zoo Atlanta after dark and is inspired by animal lanterns “depicting some of Earth’s most charismatic creatures,” according to Explore Georgia. “Each lantern is made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans, representing thousands of hours of work,” they add. This event runs through January 19, 2025.

When it comes to trees, the United States Capitol Christmas Tree is obviously a big deal. The tree is known as the “People’s Tree” and has stood at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol every year since 1970. It comes from a national forest.

This year’s tree comes from the Alaska Region of the Forest Service. “An annual symbol of hope and celebration, the tree offers an opportunity to showcase Alaska’s majestic landscape, unique culture, rich traditions, diverse ecosystems and abundant resources,” the Forest Service states. “The tree symbolizes Alaskans’ connection to the lands they call home.”

“On behalf of the hundreds of Forest Service employees who call Alaska Home, please know that as Team Alaska, we are overjoyed to be able to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, and to spread joy and cheer across the country,” Alaska Regional Forester Chad VanOrmer said in a statement.

As for the history of the beautiful Christmas tree, it didn’t start in the U.S., of course. “Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition—as we now know it—by the 16th century when sources record devout Christians bringing decorated trees into their homes. Some built Christmas pyramids of wood and decorated them with evergreens and candles if wood was scarce,” History states.

